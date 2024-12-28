Cold wave conditions likely in north India from tomorrow, forecasts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a warning for cold wave conditions in northern India starting December 29. View of an area after fresh snowfall, in Lahaul Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh(PTI)

In its forecast, the IMD stated that minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 3-5 degree celsius over Northwest India during the next two days due to a western disturbance near Pakistan.

The western disturbance is also likely to affect the western Himalayan region from January 1 to 6, 2025.

Cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh from December 29 to January 1, 2025. These may escalate to severe cold wave conditions in some parts of Himachal Pradesh on December 30 and 31.

Punjab and Haryana are likely to encounter cold wave conditions from December 29 to January 3, 2025. The IMD has also predicted that Rajasthan will face cold days on December 28 and 29.

Dense fog conditions

The weather department has also forecast that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail during late night and early morning in areas of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh and Rajasthan from December 28 to 30.

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to face dense fog from December 29 to 31. Other states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Orissa and Jharkhand are also likely to face similar conditions during this period.

Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail during late night/early morning hours in isolated pockets of Himachal

On the eastern side of north India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura will face dense fog conditions from December 30 to January 2, 2025.

Some parts of Himachal Pradesh are also likely to experience ground-frost due to the cold wave.