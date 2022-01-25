Cold wave likely in parts of northwest India this week

NEW DELHI: A cold wave and cold day conditions are likely in parts of northwest India for the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday as a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to affect the western Himalayan Region this week.

Isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Dry weather is likely thereafter for the subsequent three days. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is very likely in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from Tuesday to Wednesday. Isolated light rainfall is expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Odisha on Tuesday.

“The combination of moisture from the rain caused by the western disturbance and northerly winds are causing the formation of a layer of low clouds. Due to lack of sunshine, day temperatures will be low for the next two days. Thereafter, northerly winds will pick up to about 20 kmph when a cold wave is likely between January 26 and 29. That will be the first cold wave of this January. So far, January has been marked by higher night temperatures and very low day temperatures over northwest India,” said R K Jenamani, senior scientist, National Weather Forecasting Centre, IMD.

Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance from January 29, light isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall is likely in the Western Himalayan region till January 31. Dense to very dense fog conditions in the night and morning hours are likely in isolated pockets in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.