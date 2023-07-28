Woman murdered with iron rod in South Delhi park, spurned lover arrested

In a shocking incident of a broad daylight murder in a posh area of South Delhi, a 25-year-old woman, a student of Shri Aurobindo College in Malviya Nagar, died on the spot after being hit by an iron rod on the head by an attacker who, it is believed, accompanied the woman to the park. Irfan, the attacker, was arrested after Delhi Police launched a probe and a case of murder was filed.

The iron rod left beside the victim led the police to Irfan who fled the spot after attacking the victim, leaving the iron rod at the site. The incident took place before 12 noon on Friday as the police received the information at around 12.08pm. The woman was found lying in a pool of blood beneath a bench, dead. The iron rod was found near the body.

Preliminary reports reveal the woman's family rejected the marriage proposal and the woman stopped talking to him.

The incident raises questions of law and order in the national capital as the murder took place in broad daylight inside a park at the heart of the capital's one of the poshest areas. Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal condemned the law and order situation of the national capital and said the Malviya Nagar one is the second such freak incident -- a man shot a woman in Dabri Extension of southwest Delhi and then killed himself.

"Two incidents took place today- a girl was shot in Dabri and the second incident took place near Aurbindo College where another woman was beaten to death by an iron rod. I appeal to the Central govt to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi. DCW is taking cognizance of these incidents and we are issuing notices for the same," Swati Maliwal said.

Malviya Nagar murder: Here is what we know so far

1. Irfan, the murderer, is a resident of Sangam Vihar and is related to the victim. Irfan works as a delivery person.

2. The victim's family rejected a marriage proposal from Irfan's side and after that the victim, also a Muslim, stopped talking to Irfan.

3. On Friday, Irfan and the victim came to the park together and then Irfan hit her with an iron rod. Then he fled the spot leaving the rod at the site.

4. The police received information about 12.08pm and found the victim's body in a pool of blood with her head battered.

5. Irfan was caught within three hours.

(With inputs from bureau)

