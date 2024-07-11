Supreme Court Collegium recommends 2 high court judges for elevation

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended two senior high court judges for appointment as judges in the apex court. The Supreme Court of India. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir's chief justice, Justice N Kotiswar Singh, and Madras High Court judge, Justice R Mahadevan, have been recommended by the Collegium for appointment as judges in the Supreme Court.

Who is Justice N Kotiswar Singh?

Justice N Kotiswar Singh became the Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on February 15th, 2023.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh was born in Imphal on March 1, 1963. He is the son of former Gauhati High Court judge, Justice N Ibotombi Singh.

He graduated from Delhi's Kirori Mal College in 1983. He obtained his law degree (LL.B.) from the Delhi University in 1986.

He practised law as a lawyer in the Gauhati High Court. He became the senior advocate in the High Court in March 2008. He was elevated as the additional judge of the court in October 2011.

Who is Justice R. Mahadevan?

Justice R Mahadevan was born on 10 June 1963. He completed his law degree at Madras Law College. He practised as a lawyer in the civil, criminal and writ fields with a specialization in indirect taxes, customs and Central Excise matters for 25 years.

He later served as an Additional Government Pleader (Taxes) for the Government of Tamil Nadu, as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel and as Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at Madras High Court.

He was elevated as a judge of the Madras High Court in 2013. He is currently the acting chief justice of the Madras High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium is headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. The panel recently recommended to the Centre the names of three additional judges of the Delhi High Court for appointment as permanent judges.