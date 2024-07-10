SC collegium suggests Centre to permanently appoint three Delhi HC judges

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud has recommended to the Centre the names of three additional judges of the Delhi High Court for appointment as permanent judges. The collegium comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai and CJI D Y Chandrachud. (ANI Photo)

The collegium, which also comprised Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, recommended that seven additional judges of the Bombay High Court be appointed as permanent judges.

It also recommended that Justices Sanjay Anandrao Deshmukh and Vrushali Vijay Joshi be appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court for a fresh term of one year with effect from October 7, 2024.

"In view of the above, the collegium resolves to recommend that Justices Girish Kathpalia, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Delhi against the existing vacancies," said one of the collegium resolutions of July 9 uploaded on the apex court website.

It noted that on March 12, 2024, the collegium of the Delhi High Court had unanimously recommended the names of these three additional judges for appointment as permanent judges of that high court.

"In terms of the Memorandum of Procedure, the judges of the Supreme Court conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Delhi have been consulted with a view to ascertain the suitability of the above named additional judges for being appointed as permanent judges," it said.

Another resolution uploaded on the apex court website said, "The collegium resolves to recommend that Justices Santosh Govindrao Chapalgaonkar, Milind Manohar Sathaye and Neela Kedar Gokhale, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Bombay against the existing vacancies."

It said on May 3 this year, the collegium of the Bombay High Court had unanimously recommended the names of these additional judges for appointment as permanent judges.

"The Chief Ministers and the Governors of the States of Maharashtra and Goa have concurred with the above recommendation," the resolution said.

A separate resolution said the apex court collegium "resolves to recommend as under: Justices Yanshivraj Gopichand Khobragade, Mahendra Wadhumal Chandwani, Abhay Sopanrao Waghwase and Ravindra Madhusudan Joshi, additional judges, be appointed as permanent judges of the High Court of Bombay against the existing vacancies".