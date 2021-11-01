Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by 266; no change for domestic use

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With the latest revision in prices, the price of commercial use cylinders in Delhi has crossed the ₹2000-mark and will now be sold for ₹2000.50. Earlier, the 19kg cylinder was being sold at ₹1733.
For domestic LPG cylinder consumers, the price will remain the same.(File Photo)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Oil companies have hiked the price of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by 266 starting Monday. However, in a major respite for a common man, the hike will not be applicable on domestic LPG cylinders.

A 19 kg cylinder will be selling for 1950 In Mumbai and in Kolkata and Chennai, an Indane LPG cylinder will be available at the price of 2073.50 and 2133 respectively.

Domestic LPG cylinder consumers

For domestic LPG cylinder consumers, the price will remain the same.

In Delhi, a non-subsidised gas cylinder of 14.2kg is available for 899.50. Prices for the domestic LPG cylinders saw the last hike on October 6, when it was raised by 15. Before this, the rates of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders were hiked by 25 on September 1.

The price of the LPG cylinder in Delhi was 694 in January this year, which was increased to 719 in February. On February 15, the price was increased to 769. After this, on February 25, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to 794. In March, the price of the LPG cylinder was reduced to 819. 834.50 in July, then on August 18, the prices increased by 25 to 859.50.

The two main factors that determine the prices of LPG cylinders in India are the exchange rate of the rupee against the dollar and the global crude oil prices

The hike in the price of cylinders coincides with the increase in rates of petrol and diesel. On Monday, the fuel prices in Delhi saw a hike of 35 paise following which, petrol was selling at 109.69 per litre and diesel is retailing at 98.42.

