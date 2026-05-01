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Commercial LPG price up 47.8%; ATF cost raised for foreign airlines

The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices for international carriers were raised by about $76.55 per kilolitre (KL) to $1,511.86 from $1,435.31 a KL

Published on: May 01, 2026 10:44 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal
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High international energy prices amid the West Asia crisis on Friday led to a steep 47.8% increase in the price of the commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used by industries and migrant labourers from 2,078.50 per 19 kg cylinder to 3,071.50, industry executives said.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by 993. (PTI)

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have also raised prices of aviation turbine fuel for foreign airlines (priced in the US dollar) from Friday, they said, requesting anonymity. ATF prices for international carriers were raised by about $76.55 per kilolitre (KL) to $1,511.86 from $1,435.31 a KL, the executives said. One KL is equal to 1,000 litres.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by 993; hence, the price of 5kg free trade LPG (FTL) would also go up in that proportion, they said. The 5kg FTL cylinders are mainly consumed by migrant labourers and students living on rent near educational institutions.

State-run OMCs often revise prices of petroleum products on the first of every month. They have kept prices of energy (regular petrol and diesel, and domestic LPG meant for cooking) consumed by common people unchanged despite a surge in international oil prices, they said.

 
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