Commerical LPG price hiked by 250/cylinder from today; check new rates

The prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) – used by commercial establishments – were on Friday hiked by ₹250 per cylinder. With this, the price of a 19-kg commercial cooking gas cylinder in the national capital went up to ₹2,253, and the new rate is effective from today. The prices of LPG are revised on the 1st of every month based on the price of benchmark fuel in the previous month.

This is the third-highest hike after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by ₹105 last month, with the cost per cylinder (19 kg) climbing to ₹2,003.

In Kolkata, a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost ₹2,351. In Mumbai and Chennai, the prices will be ₹2,205 and 2,406 respectively.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the prices of domestic gas cylinders that are sold to households. The prices of domestic cooking gas prices were last revised in March when a hike of ₹50 per cylinder was announced. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs ₹949.50 in the national capital. This was the first increase in LPG rates since early October.

Notably, fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Thursday, netting an increase of about ₹6.40 a litre in nine revisions in 10 days so far.

A day ago, staging a protest against the fuel price hike, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded the BJP-led Centre to bring the rising fuel prices under control.

Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi on Thursday staged a protest at Vijay Chowk against the fuel price hike. Senior party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mallikarjun Kharge, Abhishek Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Shakti Sinh Gohil and others were present at the protest.

The Congress leaders protested with cutouts of LPG cylinders and placards having the slogans 'Rollback fuel price hike'.

To take on the BJP-led central government on the issues of inflation and fuel price hike, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7.

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

(With agency inputs)

