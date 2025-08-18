‘Common in Delhi now’: Parents react as 3 schools evacuated after bomb threat

Reacting to the evacuation of schools in Delhi after at least three institutions received bomb threats on Monday morning, a parent said that “these things are common in Delhi now”. A parent spoke about rushing to the school after receiving a bomb threat alert, saying he came to take his child back despite the chaos of work on Monday.(ANI)

Parents hurried to pick up their children on Monday morning following bomb threats to three schools in Delhi.

“We have received a message about a bomb threat at the school. The school said you can take your children back, so we have come here to take back our child… It has become a common thing in Delhi now. Yes, it is difficult, I have to reach duty, but now I'll get late,” a parent told news agency ANI.

Another parent described how they received a call from the Modern Convent School in Dwarka Sector 4 regarding the bomb threat. "We were informed via the school’s WhatsApp group around 7 am. They assured us everything is normal, and it’s up to us parents if we want to take our children home," Deepak, a parent, was quoted by news agency PTI.

Several schools across the capital received threats by email on Monday morning, triggering evacuations and intensive security checks.

According to officials, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka were among those targeted. Police, bomb disposal squads, and the Delhi Fire Service promptly reached the schools and began thorough searches of the campuses.

“School has been closed today [Monday] due to unavoidable circumstances,” read a message from DPS Dwarka to parents. ShreeRam World School (Dwarka Sector 10) and Modern Convent School also confirmed that they had received threats.

Police said bomb disposal squads and fire service teams carried out detailed search and cordon operations, but nothing suspicious was detected.

As a precautionary measure, the schools were swiftly evacuated. Officials added that while the last two threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are treating Monday’s case with full seriousness and following all protocols.

Recent bomb threats

Amid a series of recent hoax bomb threats that have caused panic in schools across the national capital, several institutions were targeted earlier in July.

Following alerts, the Fire Department and Delhi Police were rushed to Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19, the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23, along with a number of other schools in Delhi.

Richmond Global School Principal, Moupali Mitra, said that the Commissioner of Police was informed within minutes of the threatening email being received that morning. A thorough search of the premises was conducted with the assistance of the bomb disposal squad and other teams, and the building was subsequently declared safe.

In a similar manner, three colleges of Delhi University also received bomb threat emails, police confirmed on July 18. The institutions included IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).