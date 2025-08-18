At least three Delhi schools get bomb threats

At least three schools in Delhi received emails threatening them with bombs on their premises on Monday, prompting at least one school to inform parents not to send their children to school. Police said bomb disposal squads were pressed into service. (X)

“School has been closed today [Monday] due to unavoidable circumstances,” said a Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka message sent to parents. Shreeram World School (Dwarka Sector 10) and Modern Convent also confirmed receiving threats.

Police said bomb disposal squads and Delhi Fire Services reached the spots and began search and cordon operations. Nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

In July, hoax threat emails were sent for four days to 45 schools and three colleges, warning of explosives planted on their campuses. In May last year, 300 schools in the Delhi-National Capital Region received a mass email that later turned out to be a hoax.