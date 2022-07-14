Words such as ashamed, abused, betrayed declared unparliamentary

Commonly used words such as ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, and incompetent are among those that have been declared unparliamentary and can no longer be used, according to a new booklet Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session from July 18. The booklet lists at least 40 unparliamentary words as well as expressions that would be expunged if used.

Presiding officers have the last word in expunging words and expressions and they do not form part of the Parliament records.

Anarchist, dictatorial, Khalistani, bloodshed, bloody, abused, cheated, childishness, corrupt, coward, criminal, crocodile tears, disgrace, donkey, eyewash, fudge, hooliganism, hypocrisy, incompetent, mislead, lie and untrue, anarchist, lollypop, foolish, and sexual harassment are among other words and expressions listed as unparliamentary.

Words and expressions are periodically declared unparliamentary in Legislative bodies. The booklet contains references to words and expressions declared unparliamentary in Parliament and legislative assemblies in 2021 as well as those disallowed in some of the Parliaments of Commonwealth nations in 2020. It says some of the words may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions used and include any aspersions made against the Chair.

There has been much emphasis on the use of correct words and expressions even as a fractured polity has led to sharper attacks and the usage of words or expressions that get expunged from the record.