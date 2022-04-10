Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Communal clashes erupt in Gujarat, 1 dead

The clashes erupted in the state’s Himmatnagar and Khambhat after a procession, to mark Ram Navmi passed through Muslim-dominated areas
A view of the site after communal clash during Ram Navmi procession in Himmatnagar on Sunday (ANI)
Published on Apr 10, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByMaulik Pathak

One person was killed after communal clashes broke out in two Gujarat cities on Sunday following stone-pelting on religious processions, police said.

The clashes erupted in the state’s Himmatnagar, about 70 km from Gandhinagar, and Khambhat, about 125 km from the state capital, after a procession, to mark Ram Navmi passed through Muslim-dominated areas, state’s director general of police (DGP) Ashish Bhatia said.

“Incidents of violence were reported after stone-pelting broke out when the Ram Navmi processions passed through Muslim-dominated areas (in the cities). The situation is under control now,” Bhatia said. He added that an “elderly person” died in the clashes in Khambat but his identity was yet to be ascertained.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, officials said that police had to fire tear gas shells to control mobs that pelted stones at each other and damaged shops and vehicles at both places. Four companies of State Reserve Police (SRP) were deployed to control the situation, they added.

“Police fired tear gas shells to control the situation. Later, the additional police force was brought in from outside the city to bring the situation under control,” news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

As many as three police officials were injured during the communal clashes in Himmatanagar in Sabarkantha district, the state police chief said. They were taken to a hospital and were discharged after being treated for mild injuries, according to Bhatia.

