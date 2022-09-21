Commuters stuck for hours between Manesar and Gurugram, cops issue advisory

A heavy traffic congestion was reported between Manesar and Gurugram on Wednesday morning after a vehicle broke down on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The Gurugram traffic police issued an advisory on the situation and put up sign boards for route diversion. Commuters were reportedly stuck for hours.

“Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 from Kherki toll to Hero Honda chowk towards Delhi. Our traffic officials are present on the spot to facilitate the traffic,” the traffic police wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of the situation on Google maps.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) RS Sangwan said there was traffic congestion owing to the breakdown of a vehicle. “Our teams are at the spot to manage the traffic and now the situation is under control,” he said.

The commuters who were stuck in the traffic jam said that it took them almost five hours to reach IMT Chowk, Manesar from Hero Honda Chowk, reported PTI.

The main carriageway of the Delhi-Jaipur highway has been closed for the next six days (from September 21 to September 26) due to span load test work being undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

On Tuesday, the traffic police had issued an advisory for commuters approaching the Hero Honda Chowk from different directions.

According to the traffic police advisory, people travelling from Jaipur and intending to go towards Delhi have been requested to use the service lane. It said that commuters coming from Jaipur and intending to go towards Subhash Chowk are requested to use the service lane and then take a U-turn under the flyover and later take left towards Subhash Chowk.

The commuters coming from Umang Bharadwaj Chowk and going towards Jaipur should use the underpass to go straight, take a U-turn after emerging out from the underpass and then turn left towards Jaipur.

Commuters travelling from Delhi and intending to go towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk should take left towards Subhash Chowk and then take a U-turn to move towards Umang Bharadwaj Chowk through the underpass.

People coming from Delhi and intending to go towards Jaipur may continue using the flyover to move straight, the advisory added.

"Those coming from Subhash Chowk and intending to go towards Delhi may take a left turn towards Jaipur and then take a U-turn under the flyover to move towards Delhi,” said the traffic police advisory.

(With inputs from PTI)