Complaint filed against Mahua Moitra for objectionable remarks against Amit Shah

TMC MP Mahua Moitra has sparked a fresh political controversy for her alleged remarks about Union home minister Amit Shah on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. TMC MP Mahua Moitra during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025.(PTI)

Moitra was interacting with reporters in West Bengal's Nadia district on the sidelines of an event when she made the remarks while attacking the home minister for not tackling the issue of infiltration and blaming the TMC government over the issue, according to PTI.

"They are repeatedly talking about infiltrators; but the border of India is protected by five forces, and that is directly the Home Ministry's responsibility," she said before making the alleged objectionable statement against the minister.

Also Read | 'Should be jailed...': TMC's Mahua Moitra slams CEC over '22 lakh dead voters' remark

According to the news agency, Moitra had also questioned why infiltration continues despite the presence of the Border Security Force along the frontier.

A video of Moitra's remark has gone viral on social media, leading to the outrage. A police complaint has also been filed against the Krishnanagar MP at Kotwali police station. The complaint has been filed by one Sandeep Majumdar, PTI reported citing sources.

Also Read | TMC eyeing major rejig to keep internal feuds under check ahead of 2026 polls

BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that the “distasteful” and “objectionable” remarks reflects the mindset of Moitra and the Trinamool Congress.

"The distasteful and objectionable remarks only reflect the mindset of the person and the TMC. We would like to know, is this official line of the TMC, if not they must tender an apology and initiate action against Moitra," Sinha said, according to PTI.

Mahua Moitra reacts



Meanwhile, as the controversy brewed up, Moitra accused the BJP of picking “one issue” and making it “viral” on social media.

"Modus operandi of BJP troll cell - pick one issue, give it to all resident twits ( & an “a” instead of an “i” would be just as well) & make it “viral “ on social media," the TMC MP wrote on X.

“Today’s theme is Mahua Moitra’s Off With His Head metaphor. Long live my infamy, guys. Love it,” she added.