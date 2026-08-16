Complaint filed against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi over disrespect to Vande Mataram

A complaint has been filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for allegedly disrespecting the National Song during the flag hosting on Independence Day at the headquarters of the party.

The complaint said, ‘Sonia Gandhi appeared to make gestures and communicate with persons present in a manner which, prima facie, appeared to an objection to the continuation of the rendition.” (ANI videograb)

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The complaint filed by lawyers Kunal Vinayak and Shubh Sharma said during the rendition of the National Song, video footage circulated in the public domain, showed that “after the initial portion of the National Song had been sung and its rendition continued, Sonia Gandhi appeared to make gestures and communicate with persons present in a manner which, prima facie, appeared to an objection to the continuation of the rendition.”

The complaint further said, reports by several news organisations record the allegation that she objected to the complete rendition of “Vande Mataram”.

Deep Dive What was the complaint against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi regarding Vande Mataram? The complaint alleges that Sonia Gandhi disrespected the National Song during an Independence Day event by gesturing against its full rendition, while Rahul Gandhi was accused of stating they were not singing Vande Mataram. Why do critics believe Sonia Gandhi's actions were disrespectful to Vande Mataram? Critics argue that her gestures during the song's rendition imply objection to its continuation, which they claim disrespects not only the song but also the memory of freedom fighters associated with it. How has the Congress party responded to the allegations regarding Vande Mataram? The Congress party has denied any attempts to stop the singing of Vande Mataram, asserting that Sonia Gandhi was merely asking for a chair for party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read:‘Shameless repetition’: Bankim Chattopadhyay’s descendant seeks Sonia Gandhi’s apology over Vande Mataram row

It further said, “…therefore, the exact nature, intention and purpose of the gestures and conduct of Sonia Gandhi are matters which require investigation by the competent investigating agency….Further, in the other video footage, Rahul Gandhi can be clearly seen speaking the words, ‘We are not singing Vande Mataram.’ The said statement, viewed in the context of the ongoing rendition of the National Song and the conduct attributed to Sonia Gandhi, raises serious concerns regarding the intention behind the alleged acts and conduct of both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi towards the National Song and its dignity.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extend the penal protection presently available to the National Anthem to the National Song as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extend the penal protection presently available to the National Anthem to the National Song as well. {{/usCountry}}

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The amended section 3 provides that any person who intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or the National Song, or causes disturbance to any assembly engaged in such singing, shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

Earlier, today, Union home minister Amit Shah at a rally in Chittorgarh said, “The Congress forgot Vande Mataram out of greed for vote banks,” referring to the same video from the Congress headquarters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya also alleged that Sonia Gandhi objected to the full rendition of the National Song. However, the Congress said that her actions had nothing to do with the National Song played at the venue.

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