Complete lockdown in Sikkim from Monday amid Covid-19 surge: Check details here

Sikkim will go for a complete lockdown from May 17 to 24 amid the surge in coronavirus cases (Covid-19) even during the ongoing partial lockdown.

Lockdown-like restrictions were imposed in Sikkim from May 6 and that it was in effect till May 16. The decision to impose a complete lockdown came after a review of the situation on Friday when it was found that the average positivity rate of the virus in the state has continued to be more than 20% in the last few weeks.

There are 3,010 active cases in Sikkim, while 202 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Ration shops, private commercial eatablishments, state government offices, institutions, gyms, markets and factories will be closed during the lockdown period. Units engaged in manufacturing medicines, medical equipment, oxygen and allied sectors will be open, while vehicles carrying vegetables, food items and other essential commodities will be allowed to move. In case of medical emergencies, commercial and private vehicles will be allowed to operate after getting permission from the authorities. Central government offices will operate with the orders issued by the Government of India. No congregation will be allowed, according to the government order.