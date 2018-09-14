Concept of ‘world is one family’ gives India distinct identity, says PM Modi at Dawoodi Bohra community event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or concept of the world as one family gives India an identity that is different from other countries as he praised the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The Prime Minister said the Bohras are known for their honesty in trade and have set an example for others while speaking at a function organised by the community at Indore’s Saifee Mosque where its religious head, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, was present.

“The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam gives a distinct identity to India from the rest of the world and the Bohra community is an example of it,” Modi said.

“I share a very old relationship with the Bohra community. I am grateful that the community has always showered me with love,” he said.

The Prime Minister arrived in Indore in the morning to attend ‘Ashara Mubaraka’, which marks the death anniversary of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Imam Husain and is observed at the beginning of the Islamic year. The head of the Dawoodi Bohra community is holding a nine-day religious discourse since Wednesday.

Thousands of community members have arrived in the Madhya Pradesh city from various parts of the world to hear Syedna’s sermons. Dawoodi Bohras are a sect within Shia Islam and there are 2.5 lakh members who live in the state, mainly in the districts of Indore, Ujjain and Burhanpur.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present during Modi’s visit ahead of the assembly polls in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh by the end of this year.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 12:51 IST