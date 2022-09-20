Conditions becoming favourable for monsoon withdrawal from parts of NW India

Conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon withdrawal from parts of northwest India and Kutch during the next 24 hours, India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. An anti-cyclonic flow over the region was expected to cause dry weather in western Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas of Haryana during the next five days.

September 17 is the normal date for the beginning of monsoon withdrawal from the region. The monsoon last year began its retreat after mid-October and withdrew from the country by October 25. It was the seventh most delayed monsoon withdrawal since 1975.

The commencement of monsoon withdrawal this year is a month earlier compared to last year. The normal date for the complete withdrawal of the monsoon from the country is October 15. The southwest monsoon retreated on or after October 25 five times between 2010 and 2021.

A low-pressure area was separately lying over the northwest Bay of Bengal off north Odisha-west Bengal coast with an associated cyclonic circulation. It was likely to move northwestwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coast and become more marked during the next 12 hours. A cyclonic circulation was lying over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.

A western disturbance was also affecting the western Himalayan region and was expected to cause widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh until September 23.