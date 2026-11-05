‘Confident of fair probe’: CJP's Ashutosh Ranka after Crime Branch appearance

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday in connection with the October 13 protest at Jantar Mantar.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Legal Affairs Head Ratna Singh along with party supporters. (@SauravDassss/X)

After the questioning, Ranka said the party would cooperate with the investigation, and said that it believes that the probe will be conducted fairly.

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Ranka described the questioning as a routine investigation into the events of October 13 and maintained that displaying the national flag at Jantar Mantar or anywhere else, including on a public road, should not be considered a crime.

"Today, there was a very routine investigation, regarding the events of October 13th. We have stated, and continue to reiterate, that we will fully cooperate with any investigation, regardless of which agency is conducting it," he told news agency ANI.

ALSO READ | Jantar Mantar protest case: CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka appear before Crime Branch

The CJP leaders' appearance before the Crime Branch comes after the outfit's protests against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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{{^usCountry}} "Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else, including on a public road, should not be considered a crime," Ranka said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Displaying the Tricolour at Jantar Mantar, or anywhere else, including on a public road, should not be considered a crime," Ranka said. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranka and Das were sent to judicial custody last month after they breached Jantar Mantar, a de-notified protest site, and wave tricolour there. The CJP leaders were released following a seven-day custody.

A Special Executive Magistrate had taken from them in writing not to call for protests at Jantar Mantar until the site is notified as a designated protest venue in accordance with law.

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CJP questions allegations of foreign funding

Ranka also hit back at Union minister Jitendra Singh, who accused CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke of receiving funds from US-based donors and Ranka of allegedly receiving financial support from Pakistani politicians and other handlers.

Singh has claimed that foreign-funded NGOs, deep-state operatives and organisations allegedly working against India's interests were coordinating efforts to influence public discourse and run campaigns against the government.

Responding to the allegations, Ranka questioned why government representatives had previously held discussions and interacted with CJP members if the organisation was suspected of receiving foreign funds.

ALSO READ | Delhi govt lawyer grants consent for criminal contempt case against CJP's Ratna Singh

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"Ask Jitendra Singh—ask him: if there was foreign funding involved, why were they shaking hands with us? Why were they negotiating with us? Why were they sitting down and holding talks with us—sharing tea and breakfast? Ask him for an answer to that," he said.

In July, CJP leaders and senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda, met to discuss protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister over NEET paper leaks and student suicides.

Ranka also criticised the government for repeatedly raising the issue of foreign funding, alleging that it was diverting attention from matters such as unemployment, examination paper leaks and alleged voter manipulation.

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"You ignore all the real issues facing this country and keep falling back on the same tired, worn-out rhetoric ...You have no explanation for why votes are being stolen in this nation. Why is this government shielding Gyanesh Kumar? You have no answer as to why exam papers are being leaked, or why there is such high unemployment in this country," he said.

Why CJP leaders were arrested

On October 13, CJP members attempted to enter Jantar Mantar despite heavy police barricading and security arrangements. This came a day after Delhi Police denotified Jantar Mantar as an authorised protest site and designated three alternative venues -- Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi -- for demonstrations.

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CJP members opposed the move and described their entry into Jantar Mantar as an attempt to reclaim the protest site. Party members, including Das and Ranka, entered the barricaded premises and unfurled the national flag.

The group was protesting against alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise and demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar. They also raised slogans, including 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

Das and Ranka were arrested for allegedly trespassing at the public site and violating a peace bond they had signed on October 11. The two were subsequently sent to judicial custody for seven days.

They were released from Tihar jail on October 21 after furnishing personal and surety bonds of ₹50,000 each. The cases were subsequently transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which summoned the two leaders for questioning.

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(With inputs from Jignasa Sinha)