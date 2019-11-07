Pilgrims travelling to Pak’s Kartarpur need to carry passports: India

india

India on Thursday said that pilgrims travelling to Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Punjab, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak spent the last years of his life, will need to carry passports.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had last week said that Indian pilgrims won’t need passports, just a “valid identity proof.” But there were reports in the Pakistani media on Thursday, quoting a spokesperson of the Paksitani army’s media wing, that pilgrims will be allowed entry under a “permit on a passport-based identity”.

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs, said that the reports coming out of Pakistan are “conflicting”.

“Sometimes they say passport is needed, other times it is not needed. We think there are differences between their Foreign Office & other agencies. We have an memorandum of understanding (MoU), it hasn’t been changed and as per it passport is needed,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India and Pakistan have signed an agreement to construct the Kartarpur corridor this year which marks the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. The corridor is supposed to facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak.

Khan also announced a waiver on the $20 fee for pilgrims for two days— on the opening of the corridor on November 9 and on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary on November 12.

For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they wont need a passport - just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 1, 2019

New Delhi has been seeking a complete waiver of the charge that has been a sticking point between both the countries.