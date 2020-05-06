Cong asks Centre to spell out lockdown exit strategy

india

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:31 IST

New Delhi: Several Congress chief ministers on Wednesday accused the Union government of taking decisions arbitrarily and not consulting them on key issues such as the classification of Covid-19 zones, while party chief Sonia Gandhi asked the Centre to spell out its lockdown exit strategy.

In a discussion between Sonia Gandhi, the CMs, and other senior Congress leaders via video conferencing, the demand for a sizeable stimulus package for the states -- to combat the coronavirus pandemic and the economic fallout of the national lockdown -- was also raised, according to the Congress party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“What after May 17? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown will continue?” Surjewala quoted Gandhi as having said at the meeting.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back to many of the issues raised, saying the Congress was politicising the Covid-19 fight, particularly at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken along all the chief ministers by holding multipleinteractions with them since the start of the lockdown in late March.

Modi first announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the deadly pathogen on March 25. The lockdown was then extended till May 3, and later till May 17, but with several relaxations that first kicked in on April 20 and then at the start of the third phase on May 4.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who addressed the meeting, also talked about the path ahead. “We need to know, as Soniaji said, what will happen after Lockdown 3.0? The chief ministers need to deliberate and ask as to what is the strategy of the government of India to get the country out of lockdown,” Singh told the meeting, according to Surjewala.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said the central piece of strategy to fight Covid-19 is to protect the elderly and those who are diabetic and with heart conditions, Surjewala added.

The meeting came days after Sonia Gandhi announced that her party will pay for the train travel of stranded migrant workers -- a move that triggered a slugfest between the Congress and the BJP. The opposition party accused the government of being insensitive to the plight of stranded migrant workers while the BJP claimed that railways was bearing 85% of the fare cost, and state governments had to pay 15%, thus allowing migrants to go back home free of cost.

Giving further details of Wednesday’s meeting, Surjewala quoted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh as having said that his government had set up two committees to strategise on how to come out of the lockdown and on suggesting ways and means for the economic revival. “Our concern is the people sitting in Delhi are deciding on classification of zones without knowing what is happening on the ground,” he said, according to Surjewala.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot demanded financial assistance from the Centre to states to sustain the impact of the Covid-19. “Until an extensive stimulus package is given, how will states and the country run? We have lost Rs 10,000 crore of revenue. States have repeatedly requested the Prime Minister for a financial package but we are yet to hear from the Centre,” Surjewala quoted Gehlot as saying.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said states were facing an acute economic crisis and needed immediate financial assistance. “Chhattisgarh is one state where 80% of small industries have restarted and nearly 85,000 workers have returned to work,” he said at the meeting.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy said the Centre was deciding on zones without consulting the states. “This is creating an anomalous situation. No state or chief minister is consulted. Why? The Prime Minister is not saying a word on the economic package for states,” he said.

The Congress chief minsters also pointed out that the Centre is pushing the states towards the fiscal distress by not announcing and allocating resources to fight the pandemic as also the looming economic crisis.

They told the meeting that they will again write to the Prime Minister seeking financial assistance so that the battle against Covid-19 is fought jointly, with the Centre leading it and the states being the executing partners on the ground.

Former finance minister P Chidambaram said at the meeting that financial condition of the states was dire but no money was being allocated by the Centre.

The BJP hit back on all these issues. “The Congress is trying to create a wedge between chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and the non-Congress ruled states. At a time when everyone should join forces, questions are being raised about when the lockdown will be relaxed,” BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said.

“If the Congress cannot cooperate with the government it should not make efforts to create divisions. The way Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are raising questions every day it is weakening the war against coronavirus,” he added.