Cong attacks PM over sinking of Iranian ship in Indian Ocean region

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that he has “surrendered” India’s “strategic autonomy”, after the US torpedoed and sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean in India’s zone of influence. The Sri Lankan navy received a distress call from an Iranian ship, Iris Dena. (AP)

“The world has entered a volatile phase. Stormy seas lie ahead. India’s oil supplies are under threat, with more than 40% of our imports transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The situation is even worse for LPG and LNG. The conflict has reached our backyard, with an Iranian warship sunk in the Indian Ocean. Yet the Prime Minister has said nothing. At a moment like this, we need a steady hand at the wheel. Instead, India has a compromised PM who has surrendered our strategic autonomy,” leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

At least 87 people were killed as a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian vessel that had taken part in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and the Milan 2026 multi-nation exercise, just a few days ago. However, people familiar with the matter told HT that the ship was hit outside India’s territorial waters after it had completed its participation in the exercise.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too, criticized the PM and tweeted, “Modi Govt’s reckless abdication of India’s strategic & national interests is there for all to see.”

Citing the sinking of the Iranian warship, Kharge said, “A guest of India was returning, unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026, hosted by us, and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). No statement of concern or condolence. PM Modi remains mute. Why lecture us on the doctrines of MAHASAGAR and India being a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the IOR, when you can’t react on what is happening in your own backyard?”

“As many as 38 Indian Flag commercial ships along with 1100 sailors are stuck in Gulf of Hormuz. 2 Indian sailors, including Captain Ashish Kumar have reportedly died. Why is there no maritime rescue or relief operation in place? You say only 25 days of crude and oil stocks left. With rising oil prices, what is our energy contingency plan, especially in the wake of GOI virtually accepting the demand to stop import of Russian oil? What about the trade of other key commodities with the gulf countries?” Kharge added.

Kharge also expressed concern over Indians living in the gulf region. “There are one crore Indians in the gulf region countries. Medical students are releasing desperate video messages seeking help. How is the GOI securing their well-being? Is there any evacuation plan in place from the affected areas? Clearly, Modi Ji’s SURRENDER is both political and moral! It demeans India’s core national interests and destroys our foreign policy carefully and painstakingly built and followed by successive governments over the years!”

Congress leader Pawan Khera also accused the PM of alleged “criminal silence” over the recent military strikes by the United States and Israel against Iran, alleging that the government’s response reflects external pressure influencing India’s foreign policy. Addressing a press briefing in New Delhi, Khera said the Prime Minister’s failure to condemn the actions, including the assassination of Ayotollah Ali Khamenei within 48 hours of Modi’s return from Israel, had damaged India’s international standing. “A criminal silence… if it is of the Prime Minister of the country, it does not remain a personal matter, it starts appearing like an ugly blot on the entire country,” Khera said, suggesting the government was acting under foreign influence.

Khera also warned of significant economic consequences for India arising from the conflict, particularly due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, the closure of the key maritime route has stranded goods worth about ₹10,000 crore, along with 38 ships and nearly 1,100 Indian sailors. He noted that a major share of India’s energy supplies passes through this route, including crude oil, LNG and nearly 85% of LPG imports, raising fears of shortages that could affect transportation, manufacturing and agriculture. “The economic aspect of this illegal war… every Indian will have to bear the brunt of it,” Khera said, adding that the disruption could also impact domestic gas availability and fertilizer production.

Historically, India has maintained deep diplomatic and civilisational ties with Iran while simultaneously strengthening defence and strategic cooperation with Israel. Successive governments have attempted to balance these relationships as part of India’s broader West Asia policy, ensuring energy security and regional stability while also advancing defence partnerships. Khera argued that this carefully maintained balance has been undermined under the current administration, alleging that Modi’s personal affinity for Israeli leadership has shifted India’s traditional foreign policy approach and ignored long-term national interests.

The Congress leader further raised concerns about an incident in the Indian Ocean in which an Iranian vessel, present in Indian waters for a ceremonial event, was reportedly destroyed by the United States. He questioned what steps the Indian government took to safeguard the vessel and protect Indian economic interests when Iranian officials were in the country at India’s invitation. “What is this puppet king’s compulsion… that he starts dancing whenever the threads are pulled?” Khera asked, accusing the government of behaving like a pawn in global geopolitics. “We have become a pawn on such a chessboard, in which we are just a pawn. We are not even the queen,” he said, questioning the administration’s ability to act independently amid escalating international tensions.