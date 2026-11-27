Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday underlined the importance and need to uphold the spirit of the Constitution, while highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to providing 33% reservation to women in Parliament. Describing it as one of the positive constitutional amendments, Shah said that Congress was blocking its implementation but would not be able to stop them.

India News

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas programme in New Delhi, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instituted the observance of Constitution Day in 2015 to take the constitutional values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity to every citizen. The aim, he said, was to ensure that the Constitution’s spirit was understood and strengthened among students, youth and citizens, rather than treating it merely as a guide to governance.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Shah also spoke about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that the Constitution’s framers had included it in the Directive Principles of State Policy. He said the UCC would be implemented in all BJP-governed states.

The Constitution, Shah said, was not merely a document to govern the country but embodied the aspirations, sacrifices and values of those who fought for India’s freedom. The home minister and senior BJP leader accused the Congress of undermining constitutional institutions, curtailing fundamental rights during the Emergency and repeatedly amending the Constitution to suit its political interests.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Those who wave the Constitution merely for show should take some time to understand its true spirit. The Constitution is the roadmap to reclaim our lost pride. The Constitution of India is not merely a legal document; it is a reflection of the dreams and aspirations of the freedom fighters who made sacrifices during the 90-year-long freedom struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Those who wave the Constitution merely for show should take some time to understand its true spirit. The Constitution is the roadmap to reclaim our lost pride. The Constitution of India is not merely a legal document; it is a reflection of the dreams and aspirations of the freedom fighters who made sacrifices during the 90-year-long freedom struggle,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Shah said every citizen had a responsibility to work towards the goal of a Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, as set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He then recounted an anecdote about a Congress parliamentarian who, during a discussion in Parliament, asked whether Modi would be there in 2047.

“The Congress MP asked me if Modi ji would be there. I told them that they are focusing on an individual. Our sights are on Bharat Mata, and Bharat will be there in 2047,” Shah said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shah said the UCC would be implemented in all BJP-ruled states in the coming days. Accusing the opposition of spreading misconceptions about the Constitution even as the country earned recognition and acclaim across the world, he said: “I want to tell them today that the UCC was envisaged by the makers of our Constitution and included in its Directive Principles of State Policy. Every citizen of this country should have the right to live under one common law, irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian or Parsi. Since its inception, the Bharatiya Janata Party has maintained that the country should be governed by a Uniform Civil Code. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion. This is a position that Rahul ji’s party outrightly rejects. But today, I have come to state clearly that in the coming days, we will implement the UCC in every state governed by a BJP government.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Referring to the historic amendments the BJP had brought to the Constitution, Shah mentioned the Goods and Services Tax and reservations for economically weaker sections and women. He said his party was committed to guaranteeing 33% reservation for women, which he said the Congress was blocking.

“Through the 106th Constitutional Amendment, we provided for 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies. The Congress party is sitting on this and blocking its implementation. I want to tell Rahul ji today that it is the resolve of the Bharatiya Janata Party and our leader Narendra Modi that women of this country will get 33% reservation, come what may. You cannot stop us,” he said.

During his address, Shah termed Rahul Gandhi’s demand for discussions on the streets rather than in Parliament, and his questioning of constitutional institutions such as the judiciary and the Election Commission, as disrespect towards the Constitution.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Rahul Gandhi, who speaks about the Constitution, goes abroad and indulges in the act of defaming India. You come from a Congress party that, by imposing the Emergency for 18 months, effectively put the spirit of the Constitution under lock and key,” he said.

Shah also said former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was the first to suppress freedom of expression in the Constitution by inserting Article 19(2) into Article 19.

“The Congress and BJP both parties have amended the Constitution, but the objective behind their respective amendments was different,” he said.