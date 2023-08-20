Cong chief reconstitutes Congress Working Committee. Full list of members

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee (CWC) that will make critical decisions for the grand old party. The new CWC has a total of 39 leaders including Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, among others. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo)

This decision was taken at the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress (INC) held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh from February 24 to February 26. The reshuffle also comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the year-end polls in five states - Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

Here is a full list of the new CWC committee:

1 Mallikarjun Kharge 2 Sonia Gandhi 3 Manmohan Singh 4 Rahul Gandhi 5 Adhir Ranjan Choudhary 6 A K Antony 7 Ambika Soni 8 Meira Kumar 9 Digvijay Singh 10 P Chidambaram 11 Tariq Anwar 12 Lal Thanhawala 13 Mukul Wasnik 14 Anand Sharma 15 Ashokrao Chavan 16 Ajay Maken 17 Charanjit Singh Channi 18 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra 19 Kumari Selja 20 Gaikhangam 21 N Raghuveera Reddy 22 Shashi Tharoor 23 Tamradhwaj Sahu 24 Abhishek Manu Singhvi 25 Salman Khurshid 26 Jairam Ramesh 27 Jitendra Singh 28 Randeep Singh Surjewala 29 Sachin Pilot 30 Deepak Babaria 31 Jagdish Thakor 32 G A Mir 33 Avinash Pande 34 Deepa Das Munshi 35 Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya 36 Gourav Gogoi 37 Syed Naseer Hussain 38 Kamaleshwar Patel 39 K C Venugopal

The CWC was formed months after Kharge became the president of the grand old party on October 10 last year. It replaced Steering Committee that was formed as a stop-gap arrangement.

While there are a total of 39 members on the panel, the CWC has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees.

Permanent invitees of CWC

1 Veerappa Moily 2 Harish Rawat 3 Pawan Kumar Bansal 4 Mohan Prakash 5 Ramesh Chennithala 6 B K Hariprasad 7 Pratibha Singh 8 Manish Tiwari 9 Tariq Hameed Karra 10 Deepender Singh Hooda 11 Girish Raya Chodankar 12 T Subbarami Reddy 13 K Raju 14 Chandrakant Handore 15 Meenakshi Natarajan 16 Phulo Devi Netam 17 Damodar Raja Narasimha 18 Sudeep Roy Burman 19 A Chellakumar (Incharge) 20 Bhakta Charan Das (Incharge) 21 Ajoy Kumar (Incharge) 22 Harish Choudhary (Incharge) 23 Rajeev Shukla (Incharge) 24 Manickam Tagore (Incharge) 25 Sukhvinder Randhawa (Incharge) 26 Manickrao Thakre (Incharge) 27 Rajani Patel (Incharge) 28 Kanhaiya Kumar (Incharge) 29 Gurdeep Sappal (Incharge) 30 Sachin Rao (Incharge) 31 Devender Yadav (Incharge) 32 Manish Chatrath (Incharge)

Special invitees of CWC

1 Pallam Raju 2 Pawan Khera 3 Ganesh Godiyal 4 Kodikkunil Suresh 5 Yashomati Thakur 6 Supriya Shrinate 7 Priniti Shinde 8 Alka Lamba 9 Vamshi Chand Reddy