Mallikarjun Kharge reconstitutes CWC; Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot included

ByHT News Desk
Aug 20, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday constituted a new Congress Working Committee.

Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Sachin Pilot have been included in the reshuffle of the top decision-making body.

Besides Kharge, the CWC comprises former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh are also in the core group.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal.(Congress Twitter)

