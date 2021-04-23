Cong leader AK Walia dies of Covid-19 at 72

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi health minister Dr AK Walia died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning. The 72-year-old doctor-politician is credited for playing a crucial role in improving the health care and urban development infrastructure, especially in parts of east Delhi.

Party members remember him as soft-spoken, humble, and always ready to help those in need. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Walia’s brother, BK Ahluwalia, on the demise of veteran Congress leader. “His unwavering commitment to public service and contribution towards transforming Delhi will be remembered... his spirit of generosity, and willingness to go beyond his call of duty to help people in need will be missed,” wrote Gandhi in the letter, which was shared on a social networking site by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary.

A four-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar, and minister in all the three terms of the Sheila Dikshit government, Walia held multiple portfolios, including health, urban development, and power.

Former Union minister Ajay Maken tweeted, “We lost Dr AK Walia last night. He was the architect of development in Trans Yamuna area of Delhi. As health minister he laid the foundation for series of govt hospitals in Delhi... his untimely death is a great loss for Delhi.”

Senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said that Walia was invested in improving the government health infra.

His own nursing home, Walia Nursing Home in east Delhi, is a landmark in health infrastructure in east Delhi, said two other Congress leaders.

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi health minister Dr AK Walia died of Covid-19 on Thursday morning. The 72-year-old doctor-politician is credited for playing a crucial role in improving the health care and urban development infrastructure, especially in parts of east Delhi. Party members remember him as soft-spoken, humble, and always ready to help those in need. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Walia’s brother, BK Ahluwalia, on the demise of veteran Congress leader. “His unwavering commitment to public service and contribution towards transforming Delhi will be remembered... his spirit of generosity, and willingness to go beyond his call of duty to help people in need will be missed,” wrote Gandhi in the letter, which was shared on a social networking site by Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary. A four-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar, and minister in all the three terms of the Sheila Dikshit government, Walia held multiple portfolios, including health, urban development, and power. Former Union minister Ajay Maken tweeted, “We lost Dr AK Walia last night. He was the architect of development in Trans Yamuna area of Delhi. As health minister he laid the foundation for series of govt hospitals in Delhi... his untimely death is a great loss for Delhi.” Senior Congress leader Haroon Yusuf said that Walia was invested in improving the government health infra. His own nursing home, Walia Nursing Home in east Delhi, is a landmark in health infrastructure in east Delhi, said two other Congress leaders.