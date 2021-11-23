Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress
india news

Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress

Kirti Azad is the third Congress leader to join the Trinamool Congress recently.
Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad gestures after joining the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In a phillip to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024  Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in New Delhi.

The development comes amid the West Bengal chief minister's visit to the national capital ahead of Parliament's Winter Session on November 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trinamool kirti azad mamata banerjee
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
BHU Result 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Matrix Resurrections
Ramayan Express
Vir
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP