Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress
Kirti Azad is the third Congress leader to join the Trinamool Congress recently.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
In a phillip to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in New Delhi.
The development comes amid the West Bengal chief minister's visit to the national capital ahead of Parliament's Winter Session on November 29.
Topics
Recommended For You
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}