'Can't even blame Congress': Mallikarjun Kharge jibes at Modi on Trump tariffs, ‘policy disaster'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday held Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly responsible for US President Donald Trump's imposition of 50% import tariffs on India. "You can't even blame this foreign policy disaster on the 70 years of Congress," Kharge jibed in a post on X. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, says Trump intimidating and coercing India but Modi kept quiet.(PTI)

Stressing on India's national interest being supreme, he said that any country that “penalises” India over its strategic autonomy “doesn't understand the steel frame India is made of”.

‘Disastrously dithering’: On Modi diplomacy

He cited “threats of 7th fleet" during the Bangladesh war of 1971 and sanctions imposed after the nuclear tests, as moments when India navigated the relationship with the US “with self-respect and dignity”.

Now, he said, diplomacy is “disastrously dithering” from India's side.

'Burden of ₹ 3.75 lakh cr'

The Rajya Sabha leader of opposition gave a figure of ₹3.75 lakh crore as burden on the Indian economy if 50% tariffs were imposed.

He expressed worry specifically for smaller industry, agriculture, pharma and textiles, among others.

He tagged PM Modi and listed out some instances to augment his argument about the government's alleged failures to act earlier.

'30 times and counting'

He pointed towards how PM Modi “kept mum” when Trump claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after India's Operation Sindoor response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“(Trump) has claimed at least 30 times and counting,” Kharge's post said.

He went all the way back to November 2024, too, to the instance when Trump threatened to impose 100 per cent tariff on BRICS nations.

“PM Modi was sitting there, visibly smirking, while Trump declared ‘BRICS dead’!” Kharge wrote.

Why no deal, Kharge asks

The senior leader criticised Modi for not taking enough measures in the union budget “to soften the blow” when, he said, Trump's intentions were known already.

He mentioned how ministers have been talking about negotiating a trade deal with the US. “Some of them even camped in Washington for several days,” he said. But a deal has not been made even after “more than six months”, he noted.

What PM Modi has said

PM Modi, meanwhile, said on Thursday that India would never compromise on the interests of its farmers, even if it means facing economic consequences.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority... I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it,” he said, not naming specifics.