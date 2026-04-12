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Cong slams Centre over ‘Jana Nayagan’ leak, BJP hits back

Congress criticized the Centre over the online leak of 'Jana Nayagan', alleging it threatens the film industry; BJP called for a thorough investigation.

Updated on: Apr 12, 2026 06:57 am IST
By S Vijay Karthik, Chennai
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The Congress on Saturday took potshots at the Centre over the online leak of the highly anticipated Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Actor-politician Vijay starring political thriller ‘Jana Nayagan’.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore alleged that the Centre was trying to threaten the entire film industry in one stroke on what would happen if anyone acts against it.

Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Tagore said the online leak of the movie has shaken the entire Indian cinema industry.

“Once a film is made, if you ask who has the copy of the movie, one it will be with the Producer. It will not be with the actors and actresses. To show the movie to the Censor Board to avail certification, the technicians will take another copy to show it. So there will be two copies. If they have made a copy at the Censor’s place, they might have taken another copy there. But apart from these two places, it would not be anywhere,” he claimed.

A detailed probe be conducted over the incident and whoever involved should be brought to book and strong action should be taken against them, he demanded.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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