 Congress' 3 questions after Arun Goel's abrupt resignation before Lok Sabha poll | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress' 3 questions after Arun Goel's abrupt resignation before Lok Sabha polls

Congress' 3 questions after Arun Goel's abrupt resignation before Lok Sabha polls

ByManjiri Chitre
Mar 10, 2024 10:22 AM IST

Arun Goel resigned as the election commissioner on Saturday, days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday raised three questions over the sudden resignation of election commissioner Arun Goel ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He slammed the Narendra Modi government alleging that “Modi's India deals an added blow to democracy and democratic institutions” each day.

Jairam Ramesh. (File)
Jairam Ramesh. (File)

The Congress leader also hit out at the Election Commission of India for refusing to meet the INDIA bloc parties for the past eight months “on the issue of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) that are so very essential to prevent Electronic Voting Manipulation (EVM)”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read: Arun Goel resigns as election commissioner: Why ex-IAS officer's appointment was also controversial

Congress' three questions include:

1. "Did he (Arun Goel) actually resign over differences with the Chief Election Commissioner or with the Modi Govt, which does the front-seat driving for all supposedly independent institutions?"

2. ⁠"Or did he resign for personal reasons?"

3. “⁠Or did he, like the Calcutta High Court Judge a few days back, resign to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket?”

Arun Goel resigned as the election commissioner on Saturday, speaking speculation about his sudden move. The resignation came days before the expected announcement of the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. According to a law ministry notification, Goel's resignation has been accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with effect from Saturday.

While the reason behind Goel's resignation is not yet known, some media reports claimed that there were “differences on various issues”. Meanwhile, some reports said that he resigned owing to “personal reasons”.

Notably, Goel's tenure was till December 5, 2027. He would have become chief election commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

Arun Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022. Following his resignation and the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey in February, the three-member election commission now only has one member - the chief election commissioner.

Experience the old-world charm of Delhi through a heritage walk with HT! Participate now.

Get Current Updates on India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On