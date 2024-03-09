‘Deeply concerning’: Oppn reacts to election commissioner Arun Goel's surprise resignation ahead of LS polls

Opposition parties on Saturday expressed concern over the surprise resignation of Arun Goel as election commissioner just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken during a press conference in New Delhi on February 22.(Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Goel's resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, the law ministry said in a gazette notification. With Goel's resignation, the Election Commission is now headed only by the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and no election commissioners.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal described Goel's resignation on the cusp of the Lok Sabha elections as deeply concerning.

He alleged that there is absolutely no transparency in how a constitutional institution like the Election Commission has been functioning

“It is deeply concerning for the health of the world’s largest democracy that Election Commissioner Mr. Arun Goel has resigned on the cusp of the Lok Sabha elections,” Venugopal wrote on X. “There is absolutely no transparency in how a constitutional institution like the ECI has been functioning and the manner in which the government pressurises them.”

Venugopal said that during 2019 elections, Ashok Lavasa (former election commissioner) had dissented against a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating the Model Code of Conduct. “Later, he (Lavasa) faced relentless inquiries. This attitude shows the regime is hellbent on destroying democratic traditions, ” he said.

The Congress leader added: “This (Goel's resignation) must be explained, and the ECI must be completely non-partisan at all times.”

Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale described Goel's resignation as “very very concerning”

"Modi Govt has introduced a new law where Election Commissioners will now be appointed with a majority vote of PM Modi & 1 Minister chosen by him. Ergo, before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi will now appoint 2 out of the 3 Election Commissioners after today’s resignation. This is VERY VERY concerning," Saket posted on X.

Who is Arun Goel?

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Arun Goel previously served as secretary in the ministry of heavy industry.

Goel took over the charge of the election commissioner on November 21, 2022. A day prior to that, he took voluntary retirement.

He also served as vice-chairman, Delhi Development Authority; Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of Labour and Employment; Joint Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Arun Goel was in line to become the next chief election commissioner after Rajiv Kumar’s tenure ends in February 2025. According to the law, the election commissioner or CEC post can be held for up to six years or till attaining the age of 65.