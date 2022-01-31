Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress a dilapidated building, may fall anytime: UP deputy CM
india news

Congress a dilapidated building, may fall anytime: UP deputy CM

While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals.
"The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,” said Dinesh Sharma. (HT photo)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 05:42 AM IST
PTI | , Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a "dilapidated building", liable to “collapse anytime". 

While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals. 

"The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,” added Sharma. 

“The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their 'Aladdin lamps' as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds,” the deputy CM said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party. 

“This will only lead to problems of criminalisation in the state," he added. 

"Dynastic politics is rampant in the opposition parties. On the post of the party chief, a person from the family sits. In the Congress, it is the member of the Gandhi or Vadra family. In the Samajwadi Party, it is members of only one family. In the BJP, even an ordinary worker becomes the party chief," he said. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP