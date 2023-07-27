Congress accuses BJP of obstructing Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha

The Congress on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of obstructing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge from speaking in the Rajya Sabha after external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s statement on developments on India’s foreign policy.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Twitter Photo)

Speaking on the “latest developments” in foreign policy, S Jaishankar told the House that India had prioritised its engagements with its neighbours and elucidated on the significant progress made in bilateral relations under the leadership of PM Modi.

Slamming the Opposition’s disruption during his statement, Jaishankar said, “If you claim to be ‘INDIA’ but if you are not prepared to listen to India’s national interests, then what kind of India are you? If you cannot respect the president, vice president, prime minister, if you won’t allow the external affairs minister to make a statement in Parliament, then it’s a very sorry state of affairs.”

‘INDIA’, which stands for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, comprises 26 opposition parties so far.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition leaders, leader of the House Piyush Goyal said, “It is very unfortunate that the Opposition is politicising an issue such as India’s foreign policy. The Opposition will not be able to understand how India is advancing on a global level, as apprised to is in the House by the foreign minister (S Jaishankar).”

Earlier, the opposition MPs of the INDIA alliance had arrived at the Parliament wearing black clothes as a mark of protest against the Manipur violence.

The Manipur issue has been a key reason for the continuous logjam in both Houses since the monsoon session commenced.