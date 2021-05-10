Congress' Adhir Ranjan writes to President Kovind, seeks Parliament session over Covid-19 crisis

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, demanding that all Parliamentarians must be summoned for a special session to discuss the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Chowdhury said in his letter that it is important to convene a Parliament session in order to find a way to ease the lives of people suffering from novel coronavirus.

The senior Congress leader termed that the coronavirus pandemic in country grave and said there is a need to find a national solution to handle the issue.

"In this critical situation I would urge your kind conscience to convene a special (COVID crisis) session of Parliament because India consists of a number of constituencies and each member of Parliament representing his/her constituency from the respective state has some say about the condition of people therein and in order to find a way to ease the lives of suffering people," he said in his letter.

Chowdhury's letter comes on the day Congress convened the working committee meet and discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, apart from discussing the party's performance in the recently concluded assembly elections.

The CWC called the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic "a grave calamity and direct consequence of the Modi government’s indifference, insensitivity and incompetence".

"It is the direct result of the central government’s willful disregard of scientific advice, its premature declaration of victory over the pandemic (that turned out to be just the first wave), and its unwillingness and inability to plan in advance in spite of warnings sounded not only by public health experts but also by the standing committee of Parliament concerned," the CWC further said in the resolution.

Attacking the Centre over insufficient vaccine supply, the CWC resolution said the Modi government denies the hard facts. It also said that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had suggested ways to increase vaccine supplies and coverage in a letter to PM Modi last month, but was given a reply by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan in most undignified manner.

