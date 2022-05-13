Congress agenda at mega conclave: 'One party one post', 2024 polls, and more

At the Chintan Shivir, a three-day mega brainstorming conclave in Rajasthan, the Congress is set to hold talks on several proposals for a rejig, including ‘one party, one post’ and ‘one family, one ticket’. A panel led by Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge held talks on the ‘'one party, one post” idea, said party leader Ajay Maken. The idea, as the name suggests, would ensure just one post for a leader.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are already in Udaipur, often called ‘the city of lakes’, for the brainstorming session - aimed at an organisational revamp with an eye on the 2024 polls.

The Chintan Shivir will be inaugurated by Sonia Gandhi on Friday afternoon.

“We want to put our house in order, and make Congress stronger. If we don't have money, how can we expect others (alliance partners) to come and invest?” Kharge said on Friday. On stitching alliance with other parties, he added: “We want to take all parties on board but it can only happen if they have similar ideologies, believe in social fabric and democratic values.”

As far as the ‘one family, one ticket’ idea is concerned, it would refer to only one person from a family getting an election ticket. Exceptions, however, will be made for those who have worked in the party for at least five years.

In another proposal, Congress leaders can hold party positions for five years before they head for a cooling period of three years. They can again hold posts after the cooling period. The rule is expected to ensure that more people can be accommodated in party posts.

The party has been criticized in the past over the “dynastic politics” by the BJP.

The Congress is holding one of the biggest mega meets in recent times also to prepare its strategy against the centre over various issues, including the clashes several states have seen in the last few weeks.

