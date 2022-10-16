Congress all set to vote for its presidential elections tomorrow | In pics

The Congress is all set to vote for its new president on Monday that will decide the first non-Gandhi party boss in 24 years and replace interim chief Sonia Gandhi. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor are in a head-to-head battle for the post. Massive preparations are underway for the polling that will begin across the country at 10am tomorrow.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Kharge vs Tharoor: Polling for Congress prez tomorrow. Here’s the lowdown

Here are some photos of the preparations from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters where over 50 people will vote:

Visuals from AICC Headquarters ahead of the Congress Presidential elections tomorrow. (ANI)

Visuals from AICC Headquarters ahead of the Congress Presidential elections tomorrow. (ANI)

Ballot boxes at the AICC headquarters (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Central Election Authority chairman of the Congress Madhusudan Mistry told news agency ANI that delegates from all states will vote at their respective polling stations with a 'tick' mark for the candidate they support tomorrow from 10am to 4pm. “Arrangements have been made for smooth polling,” he said.

He further said that the ballot boxes will reach Delhi on October 18 and the counting of votes will be done on October 19. Once the polling is done, the boxes will be collected and sent to the Delhi headquarters of the Congress.

Also read: Will Rahul Gandhi vote in presidential poll tomorrow? Congress leader's response

Reportedly, over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates from the electoral college are going to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former PM Manmohan Singh will be casting their vote at the AICC headquarters in Delhi. While the two contestants – Tharoor and Kharge – will cast their votes in their respective state headquarters at Trivendram and Bengaluru.

Along with this, around 40 delegates involved in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, including Rahul Gandhi, will be voting in the party's presidential election at a campsite in Ballari district of Karnataka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON