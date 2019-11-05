Congress also responsible for Babri demolition: Asaduddin Owaisi

india

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Congress party was also responsible for the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992.

Owaisi’s statement comes at a time when the Supreme Court is expected to pronounce a judgment any time now in Ayodhya land dispute case having wrapped up arguments on October 18 after marathon 40 day-to-day hearings.

Speaking to reporters at his office, Owaisi endorsed the statement of former Union home secretary Madhav Godbole that it was late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the locks of Babri Masjid. “It is a historical fact. But the opening of the locks of the Babri Masjid had nothing to do with the Shah Bano case. It is also a historical fact,” he said.

Godbole, who was the home secretary during the Babri Masjid demolition episode, tweeted that Rajiv Gandhi went to the extent of opening the locks of Babri Masjid and the ceremony for laying the foundation stone of temple was done during his time as prime minister. “Therefore, I have called him second karsevak of the movement, first was the district magistrate who allowed all this to begin,” he said.

“If Rajiv Gandhi had acted, a solution could have been found because political positions had not fortified on both sides, there was a possibility of give and take and a solution could have been acceptable,” Godbole observed.

The MIM president recalled that it was during the regime of former prime minister P V Narasimha Rao that the disputed structure was demolished. “So, the Congress was equally a partner in this fault,” he said.

On the comments of BJP leader Vinay Katiyar that they would focus on Kashi and Mathura temple issues after the Ayodhya verdict was announced, Owaisi hoped that the judgment in the case would reaffirm the rule of law in the country.