Sanatana remark row: Cong, Sena (UBT) slam comments; Stalin backs son

New Delhi/Chennai:

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File)

Two constituents of the INDIA grouping, the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), on Thursday struck a cautious tone on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial comments on Sanatana Dharma even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept up its attack and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin defended his son.

On September 2, Udhayanidhi said that sanatana dharma is “against social justice and equality” and should hence be “eradicated”, triggering a political controversy. Union home minister Amit Shah accused him of “insulting” Hindu beliefs and the BJP alleged INDIA was indulging in appeasement politics, even as the DMK defended him, saying he was only speaking against the ills of the caste system.

On Thursday, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked Udhayanidhi to keep his personal views to himself, and asked him to refrain from making such remarks.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said attempts are being made to point fingers at “our Sanatana culture”. “...But they forgot that Sanatana, which even Ravan (demon king in epic Ramayana) couldn’t destroy with all his arrogance, and which came out unscathed even in the face of atrocities by Babar and Aurangzeb, can never be eradicated.”

“Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister and no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements. We all are parties of the INDIA bloc...This could be DMK’s view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in this country...Everyone has their sentiments. You can’t hurt their sentiments...The BJP should not get ammunition to target us,” Raut said.

The largest constituent in the INDIA bloc, the Congress, also appeared to distance itself from Udhayanidhi’s remarks.

“The Congress has always believed in sarvadharma sambhav [communal amity] wherein every religion, every faith has its space. No one can treat any particular faith as less than another faith. Neither the Constitution allows this nor does the Indian National Congress believe in such comments,” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

But Stalin hit back at the BJP, referring to reports in some media outlets that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for a “proper response” on the issue.

In a statement -- his first since the row broke out -- Stalin said his son “expressed his views on sanatan principles that discriminate against scheduled castes, tribals and women, with no intention to offend any religion or religious beliefs.”

“The social media mob nurtured by the BJP has widely circulated...falsehood in northern states. However, minister Udhayanidhi never used the word genocide in either Tamil or English. Still, lies were spread claiming so,” he said.

But the BJP continued its attack, with Union minister Anurag Thakur questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “silence” on the matter, especially after another DMK leader A Raja likened Sanatan Dharma to a disease such as leprosy with social stigma.

“Rahul Gandhi should explain why he is silent on the disrespect shown by the leaders,” he said, adding that the country will not tolerate the disrespect and “disrepute” of sanatana dharma.

This came a day after multiple cases were filed in various parts of the country in connection with Udhayanidhi’s remarks and reactions against it. A first information report (FIR) was registered against Udhayanidhi and Priyank Kharge, the Karnataka minister who backed his remark,at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, while cases were also registered against BJP IT department in-charge Amit Malviya for allegedly distorting the DMK leader’s remark and against an Ayodhya-based seer for allegedly putting a bounty on Udhayanidhi.

In his statement, Stalin said it was disheartening to read reports that the PM mentioned in a meeting of the council of ministers that Udhayanidhi’s remarks need a proper response.

“The Prime Minister has access to all the resources to verify any claim or report. So, is the Prime Minister speaking unaware of the lies spread about Udhayanidhi, or does he do so knowingly?” Stalin asked. The chief minister said that the formation of the INDIA grouping, which comprises 28 opposition parties, rattled the PM.

But the BJP refused to back off, criticising Raja and demanding an explanation from Rahul Gandhi.

Thakur said there seemed to be a competition between the “Ghamandia alliance” to denigrate sanatana dharma. “They are demeaning ‘Sanatana Dharma’...Where is Rahul Gandhi sleeping? Wake up...Do you agree with these statements? Isn’t it a violation of law and constitution? Isn’t this hate speech? Shouldn’t they apologise to the people of the country?” he added.

His cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan posted on X: “Changing name does not conceal one’s intent and character. Outrageous and vitriolic comments about Sanatana Dharma, this time by DMK minister A Raja, reflects the mental bankruptcy and deep-rooted Hinduphobia that engulfs the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The country is watching how Congress and their friends are consciously maligning the soul, spirit and roots of Bharat...”

Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said sanatana dharma was given respect in the Constitution and no one could eradicate it. “The Indian Constitution has the images of Lord Ram, Krishna, Arjuna, Nataraja and Hanuman on it and the signatures of Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and others. Sanatana dharma has been given respect in the Constitution, no one can eradicate it,” he told ANI.

