Congress appoints Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as Uttar Pradesh poll observer

RAIPUR: The Congress party on Saturday appointed Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel as observer for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, even as 25 lawmakers from the state camp in the capital amid speculation that there might be a change of guard in the central Indian state.

“Honorable National President Sonia Gandhi ji has instructed me to be the party observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections… It is a big responsibility and I will try my best to live up to the expectations of the top leadership,” Baghel tweeted after his appointment.

Earlier this year, Baghel was appointed as observer of Assam assembly elections, in which Congress won 50 out of 126 seats. In the 2016 assembly elections in Assam, the Congress had won 26 seats.

The Congress high command on August 28 held back its decision over the reported power-sharing agreement between Baghel and health minister TS Singh Deo.

It is unclear how the latest development will affect political equations in Chhattisgarh. Baghel’s supporters say the appointment reflects the party high command’s faith in him, while Singh Deo’s supporters are hoping for a change in the state government after the appointment.

“Baghel’s ji appointment is positive indication amid the current political scenario of the state… Secondly, the move also puts a halt on any type of speculation about change of guard (in Chhattisgarh),” a leader close to Baghel said, requesting anonymity.

People close to Singh Deo said the appointment should not be seen as a relief for Baghel. “It is still not clear from today’s appointment whether it is some kind of package deal or a promotion of Baghel ji,” a Congress leader close to Singh Deo said on condition of anonymity. “We are waiting for the high command’s decision for a change of guard.”

More than 25 MLAs close to Baghel are camping in Delhi to express solidarity.

A political commentator said Baghel’s appointment does not provide a clear indication on executing the power-sharing formula in Chhattisgarh.

“The fact that Bhupesh Baghel proved himself to be a successful election manager in the recent past makes him an asset for the Congress party in any election-going state. Baghel’s supporters are bound to be elated by the public display of confidence of the Gandhi siblings in his organisational capabilities,” said Parivesh Mishra, a political commentator based in Chhattisgarh. “Baghel’s detractors, however, would understandably like to look for rays of hope in this development, and would consider it a prelude to a formal distancing of him from the state.”