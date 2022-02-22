Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA Renukacharya
india news

Congress behind Bajrang Dal worker Harsha's killing, alleges BJP MLA Renukacharya

BJP MLA Renukacharya blamed Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders for the murder of 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was stabbed to death in Shivamogga on Sunday
Renukacharya, BJP MLA and political secretary to Karnataka CM, accused DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders for the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha(ANI)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 12:27 PM IST
Written by Aryan Prakash

Politics over the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist in Karnataka's Shivamogga escalated on Tuesday after Bharatiya Janata Party MLA MP Renukacharya blamed the Congress for the killing. “Congress is behind the murder of Harsha. He was killed because of DK Shivakumar, BK Hariprasad and other Congress leaders. I urge the home minister to hand over the case to NIA,” Renukacharya, who is also the political secretary to chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, told news agency ANI. 

The BJP lawmaker from Honnali also announced 5 lakh compensation to the family of 26-year-old Harsha, who was stabbed to death late Sunday evening. 

Renukacharya's allegations come a day after Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa also accused the opposition of provoking whom he called ‘Muslim goons', leading to a stern counter from the Congress.Three people were detained from Bengaluru over the killing of the Bajrang Dal member which triggered violent protests across Shivamogga, which is 250 kilometres from Bengaluru. Shivamogga residents pick up pieces after mob violenceViolence erupted during the funeral procession, leaving three injured. Incidents of business establishments owned by Muslims being targeted were also reported across the district. 

Topics
bajrang dal karnataka.
