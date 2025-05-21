Congress celebrates 2 years in office with mega event; BJP hits out

The Congress government marked the completion of its two-year tenure in Karnataka with a public rally in Hosapete on Tuesday, where party leaders led by chief minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi outlined achievements and announced new initiatives, including the distribution of land title deeds to the poor. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi presents home ownership rights to SC-ST-OBC families during the Samarpane Sankalpa Rally at Hosapete, in Vijayanagara on Tuesday. Party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and others also present.

Addressing the “Sadhana Samavesha” in Vijayanagara district, Gandhi lauded the government’s welfare schemes and unveiled what he called a sixth guarantee — ownership rights to landless families. “Over one lakh (100,000) families have now received ownership rights, and 2,000 habitations have been declared revenue villages,” he said, calling it a continuation of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s vision.

He urged officials to expedite the process. “Another 50,000 families still lack land rights. I want them to be covered within six months. Additionally, 500 more habitations should be declared revenue villages,” he said.

Framing the initiative as more than a welfare measure, the Congress leader described it as a step towards strengthening rural economies. “When we put money in the hands of people, it flows into local markets and strengthens rural economies. Unlike the BJP model, where resources benefit a handful of billionaires, our approach empowers the poor — Dalits, Adivasis, backward communities, and farmers.”

He also called for digitising land records to remove bureaucratic obstacles. “In the 21st century, the poor should not have to run from pillar to post for a copy of their land record,” he said. “Though we had promised five guarantees, we have delivered a sixth — one that will help secure Karnataka’s future.”

Siddaramaiah underlined the Congress government’s record, stating that 242 out of the 593 promises made during the 2023 assembly elections were already fulfilled. “The remaining promises will be implemented over the next three years,” he said.

Reflecting on his previous term, he said: “Between 2013 and 2018, I fulfilled 158 of the 165 promises, in addition to 30 new programmes that were not in the manifesto. But the BJP never fulfilled its promises. It had given 600 promises but could not fulfil even 10% of them.”

The chief minister also accused the Union government of fiscal neglect, claiming Karnataka had been denied its fair share of tax revenues and funds for central schemes. “Though the state contributes ₹4.5 lakh crore in taxes every year, it receives only ₹65,000 crore in return. It means only ₹14 for every ₹100. Prime Minister Narendra Modi often talks of cooperative federalism. Is it cooperative federalism? This erodes the federal structure,” he said.

He pointed to the shortfall in funding for centrally-sponsored schemes. “There were centrally-sponsored schemes worth ₹48,000 crore to be implemented in the state. The Karnataka government gave its share of ₹ 24,000 crore, but the Union government gave only ₹18,000 crore, ₹4,000 crore less than what it was supposed to give.”

Siddaramaiah also criticised the Centre for failing to release the promised ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project, despite assurances from Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and references to it being made a national project.

While the Congress leaders addressed thousands in Hosapete, Bengaluru struggled with chaos caused by an unseasonal downpour. The city recorded 104 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, leading to waterlogged roads, choked underpasses, traffic jams, and the loss of at least three lives.

Despite Hosapete too witnessing heavy rains and local flooding, the rally went ahead as planned. The stark contrast between the celebrations in Vijayanagara and the disruption in Bengaluru drew criticism from the opposition.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra slammed the ruling party for holding a public event at a time when the capital was struggling with civic breakdowns. “A few hours of rain have brought Bengaluru to its knees. People are suffering, three lives have been lost, and the government is busy celebrating its anniversary,” he said.

He also pointed to the city’s long-standing infrastructure problems. “Bengaluru residents are among the highest taxpayers, but all they get in return are potholes and waterlogging. The government is not serious about the development of this city,” Vijayendra said.