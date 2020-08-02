e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor

The 73-year-old Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for what the doctors called “routine tests and investigations”.

india Updated: Aug 02, 2020 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in February this year as well after she had complained of stomach ache.
Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in February this year as well after she had complained of stomach ache.(PTI File Photo )
         

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday, was discharged on Sunday afternoon, a senior doctor said.

The 73-year-old Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Thursday evening for what the doctors called “routine tests and investigations”.

“Congress President, Mrs Sonia Gandhi who was admitted on 30th July 2020 evening at 7 p.m to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has been discharged today at 1 p.m. Her condition at the time of discharge was stable,” Dr DS Rana, the chairperson of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital’s board of management, said.

Gandhi had on Thursday held a virtual meeting with her party’s Rajya Sabha lawmakers to discuss the political situation and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The meeting was attended by Congress’ top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Gandhi was admitted to the Ganga Ram Hospital in February this year after she had complained of stomach ache.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Kamal Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Kamal Rani, minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet, dies of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
‘High time Mehbooba Mufti is released’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
‘High time Mehbooba Mufti is released’: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
Kerala gold smuggling: Junior foreign minister fasts to raise pitch for CM’s resignation
Kerala gold smuggling: Junior foreign minister fasts to raise pitch for CM’s resignation
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event
Telangana BJP leader invites Asaduddin Owaisi to mega Ram temple event
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In