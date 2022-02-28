Congress continues Mekedatu yatra; 37 booked

The Karnataka police on Monday booked at least 37 persons for violating Covid-19 norms during the padayatra for Mekedatu, organised by Congress, as the issue has once again pitted the former against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government under Basavaraj Bommai stumbles on various issues, including the hijab row and murder of Bajrang Dal worker in Shivamogga, the Congress prioritises the march, which began on Sunday. “Our struggle will continue. Let them slap as many cases against us. Even to go to court or jail, we shall go via this padayatra. Let them give us any amount of trouble,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) said on Monday.

Cases were filed against Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders of the party by the Ramanagara district administration.

“What can we do? They (BJP) have filed this out of vindictiveness and intentionally. There should have been a complaint filed against him (KS Eshwarappa) for violating 144, there should have taken strict action, instead they have taken it against us. This is a conspiracy,” Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

The statements come at a time when Congress and BJP are scrambling to find a poll platform for the upcoming Zilla and taluka panchayat polls, Bengaluru city corporation and the 2023 assembly elections.

Raising the issue of water, especially around the Cauvery, has always mobilised support in Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu, but not essentially converted to votes since legislators seldom use this issue to seek votes.

“Though the (Congress) party leaders are aware of the reality about the project, they are out on a padayatra for political gains. Congress leaders had failed to prepare even the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project when they were in power. People are asking as to what was the contribution of Congress leaders for the Mekedatu project. The State government would take the necessary decisions to enable the people of the state to get the benefit of the Mekedatu and Kalasa Banduri projects. There should be no politics over this,” said Bommai on Monday.

The Congress continues to depend on former chief minister Siddaramaiah to lead the charge, amid reports of internal quarrels with Shivakumar.

The entire senior leadership of the Karnataka Congress met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday.

“We have never had any differences even before we went to Delhi (to meet Gandhi),” Siddaramaiah said, trying to brush off reports of the growing rift within the top leadership in the state.

While the Congress struggles to get its house in order, Bommai has other troubles, forcing him to move from one crisis to other.

Bommai, however, continues to rely on his mentor and predecessor, BS Yediyurappa who, despite being forced to step down as chief minister in July last year, holds the key for BJP’s possible return to power in the state.

After Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) pulled support for the coalition government in 2007, Yediyurappa got the entire Lingayat community to rally behind him over the “betrayal” of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and his former chief minister son HD Kumaraswamy-led regional outfit.

“All have elevated him to be a force to reckon with for the survival and future of BJP in Karnataka, as the only strong bastion of BJP in South India,” Professor Chambi Puranik, a Bengaluru-based political commentator said.

But Yediyurappa is steadfast in his demands to get his second son, BY Vijayendra, placated within the party and government if the BJP does return to power next year, according to multiple people aware of the developments.