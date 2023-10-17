'Family is strength': Tharoor clarifies on Congress family-run party statement

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, while inaugurating the new office of a US-based Silicon Valley organisation in Thiruvananthapuram's Technopark Phase 3, said that Rahul Gandhi or party president Mallikarjun Kharge could become the next Prime Minister from Congress since in several ways it was a “family-run” party.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. (PTI/File)

Speaking to reporters at the event, Tharoor as quoted by news agency PTI, “Think that once the result comes out, then because it's a coalition and not one party, the leaders of those parties will have to get together and pick someone. But my guess is that from the Congress Party, it's going to be either Mr. Kharge, who then will be the first Dalit prime minister of India, or Rahul Gandhi, since in very many ways it (Congress) is a family-run party.”

He added, as per news agency ANI, “But at the same time, the merit of the parliamentary system is that the prime minister is the first among equals and other ministers also have great responsibility for their work so whatever responsibility is assigned to me, I am confident I can do work.”

Speaking on the system of electing representatives, Tharoor added that a candidate's merit was not the only thing that was considered while choosing them to contest.

“Our system is very different from the American system. The parliamentary system means the party decides who to put forward in these situations. Even whom to give tickets is given by the party unlike in America where voters decide through a primaries system. It's not possible to have an Obama-type career in India. We are a vast country, we have 543 parliamentary seats and it is not the individual merit of one person that matters,” Tharoor added as per ANI.

Tharoor clarifies

The Thiruvananthapuram MP later clarified that his statement was informal and it is misrepresented.

Tharoor took to social media platform X, saying, “Yes, I have frequently stated that the Nehru/Gandhi family's DNA is inextricably tied up with that of the Congress Party. The family is the strength of the party. What I left unstated is that I have no doubt that Rahul Gandhi would be the overwhelming choice of Congress party workers in any poll within the party.”

Tharoor's remark comes as Gandhi, on Tuesday, distanced himself from a question on dynasty politics at a news conference in Mizoram's Aizawl.

When asked the question, Gandhi responded, “What is exactly the son of Amit Shah doing? What does Rajnath Singh's son do? last I heard, Amit Shah's son is running Indian cricket. Many of their (BJP) children like Anurag Thakur, are dynasties.”

PM Modi on ‘family-run parties’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 hit out at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress in poll-bound Telangana stating that they were “two family-run parties” which were known for corruption and taking commission that halted the progress of the state.

Modi said, “Both of these parties have the same formula. The party is of the family, by the family and for the family... These people are turning democracy into a family dynasty. Their party is run like a private limited company. The president, CEO, director, treasurer, general manager, chief manager, and manager all are of the same family.”

(With inputs from agencies)

