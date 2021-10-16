Congress finalizes organizational poll schedule, to choose new chief in Aug-Sep 2022

The Congress party is set to get its new president between August and September 2022, the CWC has decided, as it finalized the long-drawn poll schedule of the party on Saturday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been urged by “nearly all” CWC members to take over the charge of the party from interim president Sonia Gandhi, party’s general secretary KC Venugopal told the media. Till the new president is not elected, Sonia Gandhi would continue in the post.

The Congress has also announced a schedule for the elections in Congress Working Committee and other bodies. “It would be held during the AICC plenary session in September or October 22. The dates would be announced later,” said Venugopal. The election process in CWC and other bodies would be significant as G23 leaders wanted election in these bodies.

Rahul Gandhi had stepped down in 2019 following the dismal performance of the party in the last general elections. The Congress was unable to find a replacement and Sonia Gandhi, who had already served the longest term in the history of the party as Congress president, had to reluctantly return as interim chief.

The schedule has been carefully chosen as the party faces key elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand in March-April next year.

As the first step to the election, enrollment drive for members would begin from November 1 and continue till March 22. The exercise also helps the Congress to enroll new members ahead of the 2024 general elections. The membership drive, spread over five months, is significant as the party has lost considerable electoral space to the BJP and other parties in the recent few years.

The District Congress Committees will publish the list of members and the eligible candidates for various party bodies between April 1 to April 15, followed by the election of president and executive committees at the block levels. This process would be completed between April 16 to May 31next year.

Venugopal announced that elections at the District Committee levels—to decide the local presidents, vice presidents and treasurers will happen from June 1 and July 20. The PCCs would face election between July 21 to August 22 next year.