Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha set to be revoked

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s suspension from Lok Sabha is set to be revoked in the next few days as he appeared before the House Privileges Committee on Wednesday, officials said.

The officials added the panel has decided to recommend the revocation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Once the Speaker’s office gets the recommendation, necessary action was expected to be taken “swiftly”.

Chowdhury was suspended on August 10 pending a probe over alleged “gross and deliberate misconduct” following his “inappropriate” comments during the debate on non-confidence motion against the government. The comments related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the Manipur violence.

Chowdhury maintained the suspension was unnecessary and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. He argued if his comments were inappropriate, then they could have been expunged.

Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker Sunil Singh-led privileges committee also met last week to discuss Chowdhury’s case. The panel felt the charges were serious but people aware of the matter said he could be reinstated considering his stature as a senior parliamentarian.

An official said the panel goes strictly by the convention and rules. He added Chowdhury was asked to appear before the committee as he must get an opportunity to present his side.

A second Lok Sabha official said Chowdhury remains an important leader as the largest Opposition party’s floor leader and the Public Accounts Committee chairman.

Chowdhury, a five-term Member of Parliament, became the first-floor leader of the largest Opposition party to be suspended from the House.

After the debate on the no-confidence motion, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution against Chowdhury. Birla said that Chowdhury’s behaviour during the debate was not appropriate.

Two days later, Chowdhury said he was “hanged” and thereafter asked to face trial.

