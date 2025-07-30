Congress giving a clean chit to Pak in Pahalgam attack, says Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Congress of giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan on Pahalgam terror attack and said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was the legacy of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Union home minister Amit Shah speaks during a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor (PTI)

“All roots of terrorism lead back to Pakistan. And Pakistan itself is the result of the Congress party’s blunder. Had they not accepted the idea of partition, Pakistan would never have come into existence,” Shah said while participating the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

He blamed successive Congress governments for failing to capitalise on opportunities to reclaim lost territories from Pakistan. “In 1948, our armed forces were at a decisive stage in Kashmir. Sardar Patel kept saying no, but Nehru announced a unilateral ceasefire. If Pak-occupied Kashmir exists today, it is due to this unilateral ceasefire announced by Nehru,” he said in the 75-minute-long speech.

Shah alleged that Nehru ceded the geographical and strategic advantage India enjoyed, and offered 80% of the Indus waters to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty in 1960. He added that the Congress missed another crucial opportunity of reclaiming PoK in 1971, after India’s victory in the Bangladesh Liberation War.

Shah also accused senior Congress leader and former home minister P Chidambaram of giving “clean chit” to Pakistan in the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. “The former home minister of the country is giving clean chit to Pakistan in front of the whole world and by doing so, he is also raising the question that why did we attack Pakistan?...” Shah said. “If you are giving clean chit to Pakistan, you have no right to ask questions.”