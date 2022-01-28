Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Congress parl strategy meet: Covid package, Air India deal to be raised during Budget session
india news

Congress parl strategy meet: Covid package, Air India deal to be raised during Budget session

The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was chaired by Sonia Gandhi and attended by MPs AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma,  Jairam Ramesh and Manish Tiwari among others.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi holds virtual parliamentary strategy group meeting on Friday.
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 12:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group held a meeting, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, via video conferencing on Friday. The meeting was held in view of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament next week.

According to reports, it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided the Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was attended by senior party MPs AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tiwari among others.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

