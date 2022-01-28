Congress parl strategy meet: Covid package, Air India deal to be raised during Budget session

The Congress’ parliamentary strategy group held a meeting, chaired by interim party president Sonia Gandhi, via video conferencing on Friday. The meeting was held in view of the commencement of the Budget session of Parliament next week.

According to reports, it was decided at the meeting, issues like a relief package to victims of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Air India disinvestment, inflation, the border row with China and farmers' concerns will be raised in the upcoming session. It was also decided the Congress will coordinate with like-minded parties on the issues.

The Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting was attended by senior party MPs AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Jairam Ramesh, Manickam Tagore and Manish Tiwari among others.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)