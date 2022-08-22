Congress invites civil society members to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, Rahul holds talks

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday spoke to members of civil society organisations and prominent personalities at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. Gandhi spoke to the attendees about the upcoming 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is set to begin on September 7. Among those present were Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Digvijaya Singh, and activist Yogendra Yadav.

The "Bharat Jodo Yatra" is being planned from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will see participation of a large number of Congress workers, including party MPs like Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Singh presented details of the “padyatra” or foot march to the civil society delegates and invited those speaking up on people's issues to participate in it. “Details of the yatra were presented and invitation to join was extended to all those raising issues of the people,” the party wrote on its Twitter handle.

Last week, Ramesh told reporters the "padayatra" (foot march) will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days.

Hours ago, Gandhi launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over multiple drug hauls from poll-bound Gujarat (also the PM's home state) and asked for how long he would be silent on the matter. His attack came days after the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police busted a mephedrone manufacturing unit in Gujarat and seized drugs worth ₹1,026 crore.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Gandhi asked why the port owner had not been questioned so far despite drugs being recovered time and again. "

"Ease of doing drug business' in Gujarat? Mr Prime Minister, answer these questions. Drugs worth thousands of crores are reaching Gujarat. Who is spreading this poison in the holy land of Gandhi-Patel," the former Congress president wrote.

