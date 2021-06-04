Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Congress is frustrated with Central Vista because...': Anurag Thakur's jibe at opposition
india news

'Congress is frustrated with Central Vista because...': Anurag Thakur's jibe at opposition

Why Rajasthan is approving infrastructure projects, why Maharashtra is building MLA hostels at Nariman Point amid the pandemic then, Union minister Anurag Thakur asked.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 08:31 PM IST
A view of the Central Vista Avenue Redevelopment project construction site at Rajpath in New Delhi (Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Finance minister of state Anurag Thakur on Friday said the Congress is frustrated with the Central Vista project as the party has "missed the opportunity" to name it after the Gandhi family. Trashing Congress' narrative that it is opposing the project because of the pandemic, the Union minister asked if Congress-ruled states have halted infrastructure projects because of the pandemic.

"Rajasthan government has given approval to reconstruction and infrastructure work to the tune of 125 crore. The Rajasthan Chief Minister is busy laying the foundation stone for a 60 crore auditorium, a 20 crore stadium and spending crores on beautification of roads etc. Maharashtra government is constructing a residential hostel facility at Nariman Point for its legislators worth 900 crores," the minister said.

Why Rahul Gandhi is not asking his chief ministers to utilise these funds towards vaccination "instead of charging the poor four times the cost", the minister said.

The Delhi high court on Monday dismissed a plea against the construction of the Central Vista amid the pandemic and said the project is vital, essential and of national importance. The bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh imposed a cost of one lakh on the petitioners.

"Unlike in the Congress party, it is neither named nor owned by one ‘family’. I can understand the frustration of the Congress party as they have missed an opportunity to name it after the ‘Gandhi Family’. Congress leadership needs lessons in civics, the official residences and offices belong to the nation, not an individual,” Anurag Thakur said adding that the project belongs to the people of India and the demand for a new Parliament building was raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi central vista project anurag thakur rahul gandhi
TRENDING NEWS

Jealous cat tries stopping its hooman from calling another feline. Watch

Woman shares what happened when she asked dad for coconut water. It’s wholesome

Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

Tina Ambani posts heartfelt note on husband Anil Ambani’s birthday
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP